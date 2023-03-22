SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out to a fire in Springfield Wednesday morning.
Springfield Local 37 reports crews were called to a possible structure fire on 8th and Clay.
According to the union's Facebook page, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the third floor of the building.
Fire crews report as of 11:05 a.m. the fire was extinguished, crews remain on the scene for overhaul.
WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update this story as information becomes available.
