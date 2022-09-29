DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called to two different fires over the last couple of days.
The fire department got a call just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to 9 Tillman for a vehicle fire. They were able to put it out quickly. The vehicle was valued at $60,000 with about $6,000 worth of damage. No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
Thursday at 2:30 a.m., units were dispatched for a house on fire at 13 N. Logan. Firefighters saw heavy fire inside the second floor. The fire was knocked down quickly from the outside and units moved inside to finish putting the fire out. The house was moderately damaged, valued at $167,000 with $15,000 loss. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation
