LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to battle a large fire in Lincoln Tuesday night.
Lincoln Rural Fire responded to a structure fire at the corner of Pekin St. and Sangamon St. around 10:15 p.m.
Flames were already coming from the roof of the building.
Both of Lincoln’s ladder trucks were used as well as the third ladder truck from Lincoln Rural. Additional water supply was needed, so a tanker shuttle was used to bring tankers of water from hydrants on the west side of town.
No injuries were reported.
Responding agencies were Lincoln City, Lincoln Rural, Atlanta, Mt Pulaski, Latham, Middletown, New Holland, Logan County Paramedics, Lincoln PD, Logan County Sheriffs Department, and Logan County EMA.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
