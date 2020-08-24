URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to battle a garage fire in Urbana Monday evening.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of N. Goodwin Ave. for a garage that was on fire.
The entire back side of the garage was burned.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.
