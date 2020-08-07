DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out to battle a house fire Thursday night.
They were called out just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave.
The house was fully involved. A tree on the property was also on fire and wires were down in the back yard that were arcing and burning.
It took crews about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There was about $13,500 worth of damage done.
