DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to an early morning house fire in Danville Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Commercial St.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the fire department at 217-431-2371 or you can provide any information anonymously by calling 217-446-TIPS.
