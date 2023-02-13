DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house fire just after midnight Monday.
Crews responded to a home in the 700 block of S. Oakland Ave.
Flames were showing from the living room windows.
Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause is under investigation.
