CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The Charleston Fire Department was called out for a fire early Thursday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m. crews responded to a two-story home in the 800 block of 10th St. that is broken up into multiple apartments.
Fire and smoke were coming from the rear apartment.
Due to the construction of the building the fire made its way into the attic and void spaces.
A second box alarm was requested to bring in more crews.
The building had four apartments. Three were occupied at the time of the fire. All three occupants, including a dog, were able to escape. No injuries were reported.
The occupant of the fourth apartment was not home at the time of the fire.
Crews were on scene until around 8:00 a.m.
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen area of the rear apartment, CFD said.
The building sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.
The four residents of the four different apartments have been displaced.
The fire is currently under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS and the American Red Cross.
