DECATUR Ill. (WAND)- Firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning in Decatur.
Crews were called out to the home in the area of North McClellan Avenue and West Cushing Street around 5:15 a.m.
A neighbor saw the fire and was able to call for help.
The Fire Department told WAND News no one was in the home or injured due to the fire.
WAND News was on the scene and talked with Fire Chief Jeff Abbott who said, "The fire took longer to be put out due to difficulty with the house's metal roof."
The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
