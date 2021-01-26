DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for an early morning house fire in Decatur Tuesday.
The call came in around 4:30 a.m. for a fire at a house in the 400 block of N. 35th St.
WAND News crews at the scene said the entire backside of the house was damaged by fire.
We are working to learn whether anyone was injured.
This story will be updated as officials release more information.
