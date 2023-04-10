COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called out for a fire at a rural Coles County home Sunday night.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District was dispatched at 9:13 p.m. to a home on Lincoln Highway Road and 600N in rural Coles County. A passerby reported seeing some flames in the window.
Flames were visible from the window of the single-story home when crews arrived. Firefighters went inside and found fire just inside the front door. The fire was contained to the kitchen and living room within minutes of firefighters arriving.
The homeowner arrived as crews were battling the fire and confirmed no people or pets were inside.
Fire damage was limited to the kitchen and living room. There is smoke damage throughout the entire home.
The cause is unknown at this time.
All units were clear from the scene at 11 p.m.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District was assisted by Coles-Moultrie 911 (CECOM) and Coles-Moultrie Electrical Coop.
