CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire at the Shadowwood Mobile Homes trailer park Monday morning in Champaign.
Crews responded around 8:20 a.m. to 20 Raintree Dr.
A passerby called in the fire after seeing smoke coming from the mobile home.
Fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the home. They were able to extinguish the fire found in the living room of the home.
The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.