SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a fire and Haz Mat situation on Stevenson Drive Saturday morning in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to a smoldering fire next to storage silos in the 1100 block of Stevenson Dr. around 8:40 a.m.
A piece of equipment described as a filter that collects plastic out of the water that flows through it was smoldering about ten feet from a storage silo.
Employees said that it has never caught on fire before and it had a functioning sprinkler head inside. Employees told the firefighters it was smoldering Friday night, and they used a garden hose on it and thought it was under control.
Crews cut a hole in the top of the machinery and squirted water into the proper chamber.
But due to the toxic gases and runoff, the Haz Mat team was activated.
Crews were rotated in and out of the extinguishing position as they were on the aerial and directly in the line of heat from the fire.
Employees said that the filter would soak up the water and then help extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
