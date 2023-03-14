URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside The Station Theatre in Urbana early Tuesday morning.
A call came in of a fire in the 200 block of N. Broadway around 2:45 a.m.
Crews found a fire in the alley on the south side of the building. They were able to quickly extinguish it within minutes of arriving.
Crews entered the building and determined the fire had not breached the outside wall and there was no fire inside.
The damage was contained to the outside of the structure.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.