SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND) -- Crews in Springfield responded to a commercial structure fire in the 1600 block of Wabash Avenue Sunday morning.
In a Facebook post, Local 37 Professional Firefighters said Engine 9 arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire.
Employees at Dollar General on Wabash tell WAND it was a cooler fire. No one was injured in the fire.
The Sangamon County Health Department is assessing the fire to determine if the store can re-open.
WAND will continue to follow this developing story.
