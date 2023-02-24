CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called to a fire at a single-family home Thursday night.
Crews responded to the 500 block of N. Fifth St. at 9:49 p.m.
All people were already outside of the two-story home.
Crews saw moderate smoke coming from the home and fire coming from two first floor windows. They were able to extinguish the fire.
The cause of this fire has not been determined yet.
