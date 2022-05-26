CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a house fire early Thursday morning in Champaign.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family home on fire in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Ct. just after 2 a.m.
A neighbor called to report the fire at the two-story home.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home.
The incident commander quickly called for a second alarm for additional firefighters and resources to respond to the scene.
The cause of this fire has not been determined yet.
No injuries were reported.
