SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a house fire in Springfield Monday night.
The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 500 block of Old Tippecanoe around 11:15 p.m.
Before firefighters arrived, the homeowner put water on the fire and helped to slow down the spread.
The fire was mostly extinguished when they arrived.
Crews started opening the structure up and found fire in the walls which was quickly extinguished.
The fire did not extend into the livable parts of the home. It did extend into the attic space above the garage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.