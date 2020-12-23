SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a house in the 3400 block of MacArthur Blvd.
Heavy smoke was showing when they arrived around 10:30 a.m.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
A cause has not yet been determined.
