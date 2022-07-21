SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 1200 block of Ledlie Street Thursday.
According to officials the fire was put out quickly, and investigators from the fire safety division are still working to determine the cause and origin.
The house sustained a lot of damage, but no one was hurt.
The call came in just after 3 p.m.
