DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a fire at a Danville storage facility Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Griggs Street just before midnight.
A large fire was spreading through multiple units at the facility. Danville Fire worked until almost 3:30 a.m. to get the fire extinguished.
The cause is under investigation, but damages are estimated at $120,000.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
