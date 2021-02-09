SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to battle a large fire at a home in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews were called out to the house fire in the 100 block of North Wesley St.
The fire was in the attic of the home.
Crews were able to search the structure and make sure everyone was out before making the decision to pull all firefighters out of the house due to safety.
WAND News has a crew on scene. We will update you as more information becomes available.
