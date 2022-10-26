MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A crash along Rt. 48 near Salem Baptist Church has the road completely shut down.
Traffic heading south on Rt.48 will be diverted to Rock Springs Road.
People heading North on Rt. 48 will be diverted to the US 51 bypass through Elwin.
The road will be shut down until at least 9 a.m.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.