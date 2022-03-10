Firefighters arrived to the home in the 900 block of E. Maple Ave. N. around 11:45 p.m.
Flames were showing through the back side second story window.
Two occupants had made it out safely by the time firefighters arrived.
The closest hydrant was at Macarthur and N. Grand, but a hydrant at Yates and Patton had better water flow, so it was used to fight the house fire.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
