MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a single wide trailer in Mattoon early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to 1501 Old State Rd. Lot 115 around 5:30 a.m.
The trailer was heavily involved in fire when crews arrived.
Crews deployed 2 -1 ¾” handlines to put the fire out.
The trailer was abandoned and did not have any electric or gas utilities connected.
The fire was brought under control in about 10-15 minutes.
The trailer is considered a total loss.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation currently. The fire was out around 7:15 a.m.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.