SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said they found heavy flames and smoke at the scene of a Springfield structure fire.
Crews responded Thursday evening to the 1100 block of E. Reservoir St. for a report of a bedroom on fire, the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union Facebook page said.
Crews said they were able to observe flames through a window. Heavy flames and smoke were showing, and smoke was seen pushing from the attic space.
The fire was put out after 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters then used a fan to start ventilation efforts.
It's unclear if there are any injuries. Responders have not yet said anything about a cause.
