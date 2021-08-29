EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Fire Department is searching for the cause of a house fire Sunday morning.
Crews said the fire started at a home on the corner of Willow Street and Grove Avenue.
The Effingham Fire Captain told WAND News crews were not able to go inside once on scene because it was too dangerous.
Just one of five residents were home at the time. Crews said he was able to make it out safely.
