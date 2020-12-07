CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out to a fire inside an apartment Sunday night.
Crews responded to 1807 Sangamon Drive just before 10 p.m. for a fire in a single unit of the apartment building.
Smoke was coming from the single-story four-unit apartment building.
A fire was found inside a bedroom.
The cause of this fire is under investigation.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
