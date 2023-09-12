DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Fire Department was called out to fight a fire at a large warehouse under an overpass.
Crews responded to the 800 block of E. Fairchild St. Saturday just after 6 a.m.
Heavy black smoke was coming from the area under the bridge.
Danville Police Officers directed firefighters to a large warehouse located under the overpass.
Firefighters encountered thick black smoke that obscured their vision and made entry into the warehouse difficult.
For a brief period of time during the fire, the Fairchild Overpass had to be shut down to allow the departments Ladder Truck to work from the bridge to help put out the fire.
The fire was ruled under control at 9:43 a.m.
Initial damage estimates are set at $46,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Ameren was brought to the scene to secure utilities.
