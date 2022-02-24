CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Public works crews are ready for a winter storm to move through the area, according to the department.
On Thursday morning, Champaign Public Works crews were busy filling plow trucks with salt. The department said despite COVID-19, they have a responsive staff and supplies are good.
"We still have a decent amount of salt," said spokesperson Kris Koester.
City crews have been busy in the month of February. As the first of the month, nearly a foot of snow was dropped on the area. Koester told WAND News the challenge crews face is when the snow continues to fall and they have to keep clearing the roads as it falls.
"We bring in contractual resources to help us when we need to and then we work around the clock for as long as we need to until we get every street cleared," Koester said.
The department reminds drivers of changing weather patterns. Their biggest advice is to pay attention to the forecast and plan for rain, ice and snow.
