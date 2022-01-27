CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters remained on the scene of a house fire throughout the night
Responders were called at 6:36 p.m. to 1006 N. Neil St. for the house fire. Crews were still battling the fire just before 9 p.m.
In a release, the Champaign Fire Department said firefighters responded to multiple reports of what was initially thought to be an exterior fire at a two-story home.
Once on scene, fire crews reported light smoke coming from the basement window well on the South side of the house. Once inside, firefighters also discovered light smoke in the basement.
Fire crews also went to the second floor after smoke began coming from the attic of the home.
The fire was upgraded to a second alarm fire and additional crews responded to the scene.
Firefighters from Champaign and Urbana Fire Departments rotated between fighting the fire. A bus was also brought in by the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District for rehab.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries reported.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
