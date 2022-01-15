ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Assumption early Saturday morning.
Around 4:30 a.m. Assumption Fire said it was dispatched to a structure fire with heavy smoke showing.
When first units arrived, flames were showing through the west end roof of the 4-unit apartment complex.
Moweaqua and Pana Fire Departments helped with additional manpower and engines.
"Also we would like to give a HUGE THANK YOU the passerby that alerted the residents in the structure, " said Assumption Fire in a Facebook post. "Thanks goes out also to the businesses that offered hot chocolate,coffee and sandwiches."
