COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities responded to a house fire Tuesday night in Coles County.
Multiple crews responded to 1711 Beach Tree Road, which is about 10 minutes west of Charleston. Lincoln Fire Protection District appeared to be the main fire department on the scene.
The homeowner escaped on their own with their dogs.
Authorities were starting to wrap up at the scene at 10:30 p.m.
Crews said it appears the fire started in the basement. No signs of arson were found, but the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
No one was injured in the fire.
