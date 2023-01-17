ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 57 southbound at milepost 199.5
I-57 southbound at exit 203 (Arcola) has been opened, but troopers are still on scene.
ISP troopers said this is a serious injury crash involving a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle.
Traffic is down to one lane while troopers investigate the crash.
WAND TV will update you as more information becomes available.
