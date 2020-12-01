DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews in Danville battled an early morning house fire Tuesday.
Fire Capt. Aaron Marcott told WAND News that at approximately 1:59 a.m. crews responded to 310 Elizabeth St.
Marcott said there was heavy fire on the first floor that spread to the second. Crews got the fire under control in 20 minutes.
Marcott said three adults and a child escaped before crews arrived. No injuries were reported. Crews estimate $38,000 in damages to the property and $10,000 to contents.
Crews cleared the scene at 4:41 a.m.
