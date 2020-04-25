Crews respond to early morning fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- One person is in the hospital after smoke inhalation.
The Charleston Fire Department was dispatchers to an apartment building at 812 Taft for a report of a structure fire on Saturday around 2:25 a.m. Upon Arrival crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.
The fire and water damage was contained to the one apartment. Some smoke did spread through the building. The area of origin was the bathroom of apartment 2.
One person was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
