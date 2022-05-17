ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a fire at the Great Western Products popcorn factory Monday night.
The Assumption Fire Protection District said it received a call about the popcorn factory on fire at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday. A passerby saw smoke coming from the building and called emergency personnel.
When the department arrived on scene, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
One building was completely destroyed by the fire. Another building was destroyed by the heat.
Taylorville Fire Department posted on its Facebook page, firefighters from its department responded to the popcorn factory as mutual aid.
Assumption Fire Protection said the factory employs 30 people. No one was working when the fire started.
There were 9 other departments who responded as mutual aid.
The cause is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
