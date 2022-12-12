URBANA, Ill. (WAND) —The News Gazette reports northbound lanes of U.S. 45 are shutdown due to crews battling a fire along Airport Road in Urbana.
According to the Gazette, smoke from a fire at the Own Your Own Storage facility at 1502 Airport Road could be seen for miles.
This is a developing story, WAND is working to learn more.
