MACON COUNTY (WAND) — The South Wheatland Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 2500 block of South Wyckles Road.
Firefighters were called to the scene 3:30 p.m. More information about the fire was not immediately available Monday afternoon, but South Wheatland said fire crews from Harristown, Long Creek and Warrensburg provided mutual aid.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office also responded to help control traffic.
This story will be updated.
