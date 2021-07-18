SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are responding to a house fire near the Savoy Airport.
Crews tell WAND News the fire started around 7 p.m Sunday at a home on Winterberry Rd. Several crews including Corn Belt, Savoy, Pesotum, and Eastern Prairie Fire responded.
Investigators said the fire started in the attic and moved very quickly.
Firefighters said the home belonged to a family of six. Crews said no one was home at the time. No one was injured. The family is displaced.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. WAND News will update you as more information rolls in.
