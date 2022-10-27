GILMAN, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out for a hazardous material leak in Gilman Wednesday.
Just after 8 a.m., a nitric acid leak was discovered to be coming from a semi that was parked at the Pilot Travel Center in Gilman.
Emergency responders, led by Gilman Fire Protection District, were called to the scene.
A private cleanup crew was called in to clean up the spill.
Overnight, the cleanup crew suffered an equipment failure that led to more nitric acid being spilled.
Private cleanup crews are working with Gilman Fire Protection District, Iroquois County EMA, Illinois EPA, and Pilot Travel Center to finish the cleanup job.
