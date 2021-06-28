SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crews responded to a structure fire Monday night in Springfield.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 Facebook page reported the fire was in the 6500 block of Brent Drive at a duplex.
Flames were reportedly showing from the front door before 8:30 p.m. The flames were knocked before 8:35 p.m., and at that time, authorities were searching for any extensions.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.