DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called out to a house fire early Tuesday morning in Danville.
Firefighters responded to the 100 block of N. California St. around 1:20 a.m.
There was smoke and flames coming from windows of the home. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The value of the property was estimated at $65,000 with a loss of $35,000.
Officials said the fire is suspicious in nature, and the cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
