SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police and emergency crews were called out to a bad accident in Springfield Monday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Sangamon and Dirksen.
Two vehicles were involved in the wreck, and one flipped on its side.
WAND News has a crew at the scene gathering more information on this developing scene.
We will update you as more information as it becomes available.
