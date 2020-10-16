DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a crash involving a car and a bus in Decatur Friday morning.
Emergency responders were called to the area of McKinley and Oakland.
One car was heavily damaged. A city bus ran off the road and into the tree line.
The intersection is closed.
WAND News is on the scene and waiting for more information, including whether anyone was injured.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
