DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters responded Wednesday to a house fire in Decatur.
The fire happened at a house in the 1100 block of Meadowview Drive.
It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries or what the extent of the damage might be. A charred hole could be seen in the roof of the structure in a picture taken by a WAND-TV crew.
The station is working to learn more about this fire and will update this story as details become available.
