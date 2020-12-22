PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are responding to a large fire in downtown Pana.
Plumes of smoke could be seen across the downtown area Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out in a building on E. Second Street. WAND News is working to learn what the building is.
We have crews headed to the scene.
We will have more on this developing story both on-air and online.
