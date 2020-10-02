URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters and emergency workers rushed to a home in Urbana after it exploded Friday morning.
Crews were called to the 2100 block of N. Willow Rd. around 9 a.m.
WAND spoke with an employee at the nearby Cracker Barrel who said she heard the explosion, ran outside and saw papers and debris “fluttering in the air” and a hole in the roof of the house. She called 911.
Our crews also spoke with a neighbor who pulled the homeowner from the house following the explosion.
The neighbor was working on his gutters when the explosion happened, and he heard the homeowner screaming for help.
We are told some pets inside the house could not be saved.
What caused the explosion is not yet clear.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
