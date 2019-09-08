DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fire crews worked early Sunday morning to put out a house fire on the city's north side.
Our WAND News Crew arrived at the 1700 block of North Union Street around 4:30 a.m. There, several fire crews were working to put out the flames at a two-story house.
Air in the neighborhood was thick with smoke as those who lived nearby exited their homes to see what was going on.
Decatur Fire Department officials say no one was home when the fire started. They say there was heavy damage to the back of the home.
WAND News will share more details about the situation as they're available.