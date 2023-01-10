MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street.
The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave.
Drivers in the area should take caution around crews working in or near the roadway.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
